Champions Trophy creates memories that last a lifetime: Shane Watson

LAHORE - Shane Watson, the former Australian cricket star, has shared his profound appreciation for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, an event that has been pivotal in shaping his career and creating memories that last a lifetime.

As the 2025 edition of the tournament enters its knockout phase, Watson reminisces about the significant moments in his career, especially his triumphs in the prestigious competition.Watson, who has experienced a wealth of success in cricket, highlighted the special place the Champions Trophy holds in his heart. From his debut with Australia in 2002 to his pivotal contributions in 2006 and 2009, the tournament has been a cornerstone of his cricketing journey. “That win in 2006 was perhaps the biggest moment of my career,” Watson said. Reflecting on his 57* in the final, where he opened the batting alongside Adam Gilchrist, Watson recalls how it solidified his place in the Australian team. “It was the start of me being at my best as a fast-bowling all-rounder.”

In 2009, Australia went through a transitional phase, yet Watson’s contribution in the semi-final and final helped secure the victory. Scoring an unbeaten 136 in the semi-final against England was a highlight, and the final against New Zealand saw Watson hit a memorable six to seal the win and complete his century. “Those are the moments you dream of,” Watson said of the iconic finish.His achievements in the tournament are not only a testament to his skill but also to the strong leadership of Ricky Ponting, who Watson credits as one of his heroes and a key figure in his success.The former all-rounder also shared how his experience in Pakistan, particularly during the 2019 PSL, left a lasting impression. “The support we had was overwhelming,” Watson said, acknowledging the passionate cricket fans in Pakistan who have longed for elite cricket. “Pakistan has been starved of international cricket for so long that to see world-class players live is huge.”

Looking ahead to the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, Watson hopes that future participants will cherish the tournament just as he does. “The last two weeks have reminded us how special this tournament is,” Watson concluded. “I hope that, in the years to come, those who have featured in it look back on it as fondly as I do now.”