Civilian deaths surged in Feb amid rise in militant attacks

ISLAMABAD - Militant violence in February 2025 saw a marginal increase in attacks but a sharp surge in civilian casualties, according to a report by the Islamabad-based think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

During the month, the country witnessed 79 militant attacks, resulting in the deaths of 55 civilians and 47 security forces personnel while 81 security personnel and 45 civilians sustained injuries. Security forces intensified their counter-militancy operations, eliminating 156 militants, injuring 20 others and arresting 66.

February 2025 marked the first month since August 2024 in which civilian fatalities surpassed those of security forces. Civilian deaths rose by 175 percent compared to January 2025, when 20 civilians were killed, while security forces’ casualties declined by 18 percent, down from 57 in January. Militant fatalities also dropped by 25 percent, with 208 killed in January compared to 156 in February.

A significant increase in militant arrests was recorded in February, with 66 suspects detained – the highest monthly figure since December 2023, when 139 militants were apprehended. Notably, 50 of these arrests occurred in the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) while 16 were made in Punjab.

Balochistan remained the most volatile province, recording 32 militant attacks that claimed 56 lives including 35 civilians, 10 security personnel and 11 militants. The attacks also left 44 people injured, including 32 security forces personnel and 12 civilians. Militants abducted two individuals during the month. The Bashir Zeb and Azad factions of the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), and the United Baloch Army (UBA) claimed responsibility for most of these attacks. Security forces, in response, killed 11 militants in the province.

In erstwhile FATA, 21 militant attacks were reported, leading to death of 22 security personnel and eight civilians. Additionally, 26 security forces personnel and 11 civilians were injured. Security forces killed at least 98 militants, injured 15 others and arrested 50 suspected militants in the region. Most of the attacks were claimed by the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) while Lashkar-e-Islam and factions of Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group also claimed responsibility for a few attacks.

Mainland Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) recorded 23 militant attacks, resulting in 14 security forces personnel and 12 civilian deaths, while 22 civilians and an equal number of security personnel were injured. Security forces killed 47 militants in the province. Most of the attacks were claimed by TTP in KP.

During February, Sindh witnessed three minor militant attacks, resulting in the death of one security official and injury to another. One each attack was claimed by the outlawed Sindhu Desh Revolutionary Army and Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group. It was the first-ever attack claimed by the Bahadur Group outside KP in which a police personnel was shot dead in Manghopir neighbourhood of Karachi. No militant attack was reported in Punjab but security forces arrested 16 suspected militants from various locations in the province. No incidents of militant violence were reported from Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad.

During the first two months of 2025, militants carried out 153 attacks nationwide, claiming 179 lives including 104 security personnel and 75 civilians, while 233 individuals were injured –134 security personnel and 99 civilians. Security forces eliminated 364 militants, injured 51 and arrested 70 suspected militants. Additionally, militants kidnapped 46 individuals during this period.