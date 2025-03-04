Tuesday, March 04, 2025
CJP bids farewell to Additional Registrar SCP Nazar Abbas

CJP bids farewell to Additional Registrar SCP Nazar Abbas
March 04, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Justice Yahya Afridi, Chief Justice of Pakistan bid farewell to Nazar Abbas, Additional Registrar Judicial, on culmination of his services in the Supreme Court Establishment on Monday. The Chief Justice lauded Nazar Abbas for his professionalism, and years of distinguished service. He acknowledged his pivotal role in ensuring the smooth functioning of judicial affairs in the court.  Muhammad Salim Khan, Registrar, Supreme Court also lauded Nazar Abbas for his remarkable services, highlighting his instrumental role in judicial administration.  Officers of the Judicial Branch were present at the ceremony, bidding farewell to Nazar Abbas. The Chief Justice and Registrar presented him a souvenir as a token of appreciation for his remarkable service to the Supreme Court Establishment.

