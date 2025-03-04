Climate change a pressing challenge, says British envoy

ISLAMABAD - British High Commissioner Jane Marriott said yesterday that climate change is such a huge challenge that it can be difficult to know how to engage and make a difference. The British High Commission in Pakistan held a closing ceremony to celebrate the achievements of the Chevening Climate Mentorship Scheme participants. Through the scheme, 25 young climate activists, journalists, and professionals were connected with 11 Chevening alumni who are actively working in the climate sector.

With support from their mentors and the wider group, mentees developed podcasts, documentaries, and articles on the impacts of climate change for major channels and publications. They organised youth climate conferences and events on climate negotiations and climate finance. They also established social media platforms for women in remote communities to share their climate stories. Participants were supported in submitting key policy proposals to government departments like the Ministry of Climate Change. They were coached through presenting at COP29 and set up new climate fellowships and internships to foster new talent in the field. They also attended Chevening’s series of climate debates, where the British High Commission brought together prominent Chevening alumni in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad to discuss key themes such as green finance, urbanisation, and COP29.

Speaking on the occasion, Jane Marriott emphasised the importance of connecting young climate professionals with experienced experts. “Linking young climate professionals with more experienced experts is a win-win situation: expertise, enthusiasm, and idealism are shared to try and make a difference to help humanity. I am confident that the connections forged this year will grow and inspire others beyond this beginning,” she said. Ahmed Kamal, a university student and climate mentee, established a toolkit with simple actions children can take to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. This is now being rolled out to Beaconhouse schools across the country. Reflecting on his work, he said, “I wanted to create something that motivated young people to take action on climate change, just as the Chevening Climate Mentorship programme was for me.” Sana Munir, a Chevening alumna, freelance journalist, and director of local government audit in Lahore, described her experience as a mentor as transformative. “Witnessing the passion and dedication of the group was truly inspiring,” she said. Applications for the prestigious Chevening Scholarship will open in August.

This fully funded scholarship offers Pakistani mid-career professionals the opportunity to pursue a one-year master’s degree in the United Kingdom. Next year, Chevening Pakistan will continue to offer a special scholarship for climate studies and heritage studies at the University of Essex, covering tuition, living expenses, and travel costs.