CM Maryam launches free solar panel scheme

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday formally launched the free solar panel scheme through a digital balloting process, selecting the first beneficiaries of the initiative.

During the ceremony, the chief minister conducted an automated draw and congratulated the successful applicants. She directed officials to expedite the installation process, emphasizing the urgency of providing relief from expensive electricity. “We want to offer maximum relief to the people. There should be no delay in this regard. The free solar panel scheme must be completed at the earliest,” she said. Officials informed the chief minister that after physical verification, the installation of solar systems across Punjab will commence by the end of March. The first phase is set to be completed by July.

In a briefing to the chief minister, Secretary Energy detailed that 94,483 solar systems will be installed in the first phase. The scheme is aimed at providing free solar systems to domestic consumers using up to 200 units of electricity per month. A total of 861,000 consumers applied for the initiative, and the entire process has been executed through an end-to-end digitization system.

The briefing further revealed that 47,182 systems of 0.55 kW and 47,301 systems of 1.1 kW will be distributed. Beneficiaries will be verified using their electricity bill reference number and CNIC. To assist consumers, a dedicated helpline has also been established.

To prevent theft, the solar panels and inverters will be linked to the recipient’s CNIC. Officials highlighted that installing 100,000 solar systems across Punjab will reduce carbon emissions by 57,000 tonnes, while also easing the federal government’s subsidy burden.

The initiative marks a major step toward sustainable energy solutions, reducing dependency on costly electricity and promoting renewable energy in Punjab.