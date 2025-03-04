CM vows to make Punjab a role model for wildlife

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has vowed to make Punjab a role model for the protection and promotion of forests and wildlife. “Comprehensive measures for the protection of forests and wildlife in Punjab are a clear proof of our commitment”, said the chief minister in her message on World Wildlife Day. Madam chief minister said that this was the first government that was implementing Islamic teachings and legal requirements of respecting and protecting the rights of animals other than humans. She “During one year, strictest measures have been taken against animal violence, abuse, illegal possession and hunting throughout Punjab”, she added. She also highlighted that it was for the first time that the Animal Rights and Protection Act has been made comprehensive and rules have been made more effective. The CM said that fines have been imposed, and cases have been registered for illegal hunting of wild animals and birds. She added,”Punjab’s first wildlife force has been formed, and women have been made part of it. It will be of great help in the protection of wildlife.”