Tuesday, March 04, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Commissioner orders improved healthcare in FIC

NEWS WIRE
March 04, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  Divisional Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan visited Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) here on Monday to assess ongoing developments and explore further improvements in medical services. During her visit, she inspected various departments of the hospital and evaluated the quality of healthcare being provided to patients. She interacted with hospital staff and administration to understand their challenges and directed them to improve healthcare service delivery in the hospital.  She held a meeting with representatives of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and discussed various strategies for up-gradation and expansion of the FIC.  She also highlighted the importance of modernizing medical facilities and enhancing patient care through collaborative efforts. FIC officials provided a detailed briefing on the availability of medicines and overall service delivery.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1740988969.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025