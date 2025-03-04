Commissioner orders improved healthcare in FIC

FAISALABAD - Divisional Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan visited Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) here on Monday to assess ongoing developments and explore further improvements in medical services. During her visit, she inspected various departments of the hospital and evaluated the quality of healthcare being provided to patients. She interacted with hospital staff and administration to understand their challenges and directed them to improve healthcare service delivery in the hospital. She held a meeting with representatives of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and discussed various strategies for up-gradation and expansion of the FIC. She also highlighted the importance of modernizing medical facilities and enhancing patient care through collaborative efforts. FIC officials provided a detailed briefing on the availability of medicines and overall service delivery.