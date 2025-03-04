Comprehensive strategy being developed to curb crimes: DPO

KHANEWAL - A crime meeting was held under the chairmanship of DPO Ismail Khadak, attended by SP Investigation, SDPOs, SHOs, and other police officers. The purpose of the meeting was to further improve police performance and implement effective measures to maintain peace and order in the area.

During the meeting, DPO Ismail Khadak stated that crime prevention across the district and ensuring justice for the public is his mission, for which all available resources are being utilized.

He emphasized that crime incidents pose a significant challenge, and a comprehensive strategy is being developed to curb them. Strict action is being taken against criminals involved in theft, robbery, murder, attempted murder, dacoity, and street crimes, ensuring their arrest. He directed SHOs to intensify operations against proclaimed offenders to ensure their capture.DPO instructed all police officers to take effective measures in their respective areas to prevent crime and prioritize the safety of citizens. He also ordered indiscriminate action against drug dealers who are ruining the future of the younger generation by making them addicted to drugs. Furthermore, DPO issued a stern warning regarding cases of violence and abuse against women and children, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy. He declared that such incidents would not be tolerated under any circumstances, and strict action would be taken against those involved.He also directed police officers to take strict legal action against individuals involved in kite selling and flying, ensuring the protection of citizens’ lives and property.Additionally, DPO emphasized security measures during the holy month of Ramadan, instructing officers to strengthen security arrangements, especially during Taraweeh and other prayer times, to ensure the safety of citizens.