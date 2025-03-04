Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Crackdown against hoarders launched in Vehari

Sh Fazal Ur Rehman
March 04, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

VEHARI  -  On the instructions of the Punjab government, a crackdown on hoarders has been launched in Vehari district. In the past two days, hoarders have been fined Rs3.28 million, and Rs385,000 for overpricing, with 31 arrests made. Deputy Commissioner Vehari Imrana Taqueer directed district officers and Price Control Magistrates to take more proactive measures and stated that heavy fines and arrests are being imposed on hoarders and profiteers. Hoarding causes artificial inflation, and no concessions will be made to hoarders. Controlling food prices in the open market during Ramadan is a top priority.Social figures Mian Najmuddin Qureshi and Muhammad Asim Jan Advocate termed this initiative as highly commendable and said

these actions are extremely important in public interest, as hoarding and profiteering cause severe difficulties for ordinary citizens, especially during the blessed month of Ramadan when the demand for food items increases. Furthermore, if these actions are continued on a permanent basis, not only can artificial inflation be controlled, but the common man will also get relief. & the district administration, price control magistrates, and the public work together, issues like unjust profiteering and hoarding can be controlled.

