Crackdown on profiteering during Ramazan continues in city

KARACHI - The city administration’s crackdown on profiteering during Ramadan continues. Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, chaired a meeting to review the campaign’s progress on Monday at his office. All Deputy Commissioners, Additional Commissioner Karachi I Ghulam Mehdi Shah, Assistant Commissioners Rabia Syed and Hazim Bangwar, and others attended.

The meeting reviewed the progress of action taken against profiteers on 1st day of Ramazan decided to discuss strategies to prevent profiteering. Deputy Commissioners briefed the Commissioner on their efforts and actions taken in their respective districts. It was decided in the meeting that Deputy Commissioners will conduct raids and take alternative measures to prevent profiteering.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioners were asked to oversee the sale of goods at official prices to ensure people get commodities on official rates. According to the 2nd day report, totaling Rs68 lakh was imposed on 198 profiteers on the second day of Ramazan, with 24 individuals arrested and 19 shops sealed.

The Commissioner’s Office has vowed to continue its crackdown on profiteering, ensuring that citizens have access to essential items at official prices during Ramadan. According to the handout

the city administration has taken strict action against profiteers, imposing fines and arrests across various districts. According to the details in District South 62 profiteers faced action, with fines totaling Rs1,69,000. 10 individuals were arrested, and 2 shops were sealed. While in East District 29 profiteers were fined Rs2,37500 in Korangi District. Fines of Rs2,37,100 were imposed, with 7 individuals arrested and 11 shops sealed in Central District a fine of

Rs1,45,000 was imposed. In the District if Keanari a fine of Rs64,000 was imposed, with 3 individuals arrested. In District West, a fine of Rs10,000 was imposed, with 2 individuals arrested and 4 shops sealed. In Malir District 26, shopkeepers faced action, with fines totaling Rs1,43,000.

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi has directed all Deputy Commissioners to ensure that citizens have access to essential items at official prices during Ramazan.

The administration will take strict action against profiteers, and citizens can report complaints to the Commissioner’s Office control room.