Tuesday, March 04, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DC Sanghar urges traders to avoid hoarding during Ramazan

NEWS WIRE
March 04, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja while issuing a notification of the prices of essential food items, appealed to all traders to avoid hoarding and black-market practices during the holy month of Ramazan.  He urged the importance of adhering to the fixed price list, which was agreed upon during a meeting with the district administration. Dr Khuwaja directed the assistant commissioners  to visit local markets daily during Ramazan to ensure the implementation of the price list. He directed that fines should be imposed on shopkeepers who do not comply with the official rates, making them responsible for following the government-mandated pricing.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1740988969.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025