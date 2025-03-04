Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Divisional admin mobilized to deliver Ramazan package to people

NEWS WIRE
March 04, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  Under the CM Punjab Nigheban Ramazan package, the divisional administration has been mobilized to deliver the package to homes of deserving people. Commissioner Maryam Khan has ordered the DCs of the division to utilize all resources to deliver the pay orders to the registered people at their doorsteps and upload data on the portal on a daily basis. She was chairing a meeting on the Ramazan ration package here on Monday, attended by the Additional Commissioner Aamir Raza, DC Faisalabad Capt (r) Nadeem Nasir. Deputy Commissioners of Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, and Chiniot were present through video link.

