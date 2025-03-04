Dozens found alive in metal containers after India avalanche

UTTARAKHAND - Dozens of construction workers have been pulled out alive from metal containers after they were buried by an avalanche in the Himalayas in India’s Uttarakhand state.

They survived - some as long as nearly two days - as the containers in which they were living had enough oxygen to sustain them until rescuers could dig them out, Indian media reported quoting officials.

On Friday, 54 workers were buried when the avalanche hit a construction camp near Mana village. Eight were killed, while the other 46 were rescued.

The operation lasted almost 60 hours in sub-zero temperatures and concluded on Sunday. Most of the labourers, who were working on a highway expansion project, were able to “withstand the wrecking avalanche” because of the containers, rescuers told The Indian Express newspaper.

“These metal shelters saved most of them. They had just enough oxygen to hold on until we got them out,” a senior rescue official told The Times of India.

The newspaper reported that the force of the avalanche had hurled eight metal containers and a shed down the mountain.

Uttarakhand state Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has thanked rescue teams for their efforts in challenging conditions.

Members of the Indian army, national and state disaster response forces and local administration had worked to free the workers, using helicopters and drones for the operation. Many of the rescued workers are receiving treatment at hospitals in the state’s Joshimath town and Rishikesh city. Satyaprakash Yadav, a migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh who was among those rescued, said the “avalanche hit our container like a landslide”, according to a video released by the army. He added that the container he was in broke apart when the snow hit and it ended up near a river.

“We managed to get out on our own and reached a nearby army guest house, where we stayed overnight,” he added.