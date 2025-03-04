Dr Arif appointed head of NAEAC

ISLAMABAD - The Higher Education Commission has appointed Prof Dr Muhammad Arif, former Dean, Agriculture University, Peshawar, as chairperson of the National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC).

The appointment has been made for a period of four years wef January 15, 2025, as per section 3 and 4(j) of the approved bylaws of the council. The notification stated that the chairperson will not be entitled to any salary or benefits for his services except such honorarium and allowances, as may be prescribed.

Dr Arif has over 36 years of extensive experience in agricultural education, research, and institutional development. A former Dean, Professor and Fulbright Fellow from the University of Agriculture, Peshawar, his contributions to accreditation and quality assurance in higher education is widely recognized at both national and international levels.

Dr Arif has played a key role in enhancing the quality of agricultural education in Pakistan through his involvement with the National Agricultural Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC). He has served as Convener and Expert for multiple Accreditation Inspection Committees (AICs), ensuring rigorous evaluations and helping institutions align their programs with national and international standards. His contributions have resulted in the successful accreditation of numerous academic programs of various leading universities in Pakistan and the establishment of sustainable systems for maintaining academic quality.