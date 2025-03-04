Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Drizzle in city turns weather cold

Staff Reporter
March 04, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The provincial capital on Monday morning received drizzle bringing a pleasant weather, causing temperatures to drop.

According to the Met office, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm (with snowfalls over hills) is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat, Potohar region and Islamabad during the next 24 hours. The minimum temperature in the city was recorded 11 degrees celsius while the maximum remained 21 degrees celsius on Monday.

Staff Reporter

