Drizzle in city turns weather cold

LAHORE - The provincial capital on Monday morning received drizzle bringing a pleasant weather, causing temperatures to drop.

According to the Met office, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm (with snowfalls over hills) is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat, Potohar region and Islamabad during the next 24 hours. The minimum temperature in the city was recorded 11 degrees celsius while the maximum remained 21 degrees celsius on Monday.