Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Pakistan: Ruet-e-Hilal council issues major update

Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed across Pakistan on Monday, March 31, 2025, following the completion of 29 days of Ramadan, according to the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council.

The council's Secretary General, Khalid Ijaz Mufti, stated that the Shawwal crescent is expected to be easily visible across most parts of the country on the evening of Sunday, March 30, provided weather conditions remain clear.

“The new moon will be born on Saturday, March 29, at 3:58 PM Pakistan time,” Mufti said, adding that by sunset on Sunday, the moon’s age will exceed 26 hours, making it visible to the naked eye.

He explained that the moon must be at least 18 hours old at sunset to be sighted, a requirement that will be easily met. Additionally, the time difference between sunset and moonset—essential for visibility—will exceed the minimum threshold of 40 minutes across different cities.

With all conditions favorable, the council anticipates no difficulties in confirming the crescent sighting, paving the way for Eid celebrations on March 31.

However, the official announcement will come from the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, led by Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, which will meet on March 30 to make the final decision.

Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the conclusion of Ramadan, is one of the most significant Islamic festivals, celebrated with prayers, family gatherings, and festive meals.