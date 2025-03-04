Tuesday, March 04, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Pakistan likely to enjoy week-long festivities

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Pakistan likely to enjoy week-long festivities
Web Desk
9:07 PM | March 04, 2025
National

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 is expected to bring an extended holiday period in Pakistan, with many anticipating a festive break from March 29 to April 6.

As Ramadan draws to a close, the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council has predicted that Eid will likely fall on Monday, March 31. Experts believe the Shawwal crescent will be visible on the evening of March 30, meeting the necessary criteria for moon sighting.

The first three days of Eid, from Monday to Wednesday, align with the preceding weekend, sparking speculation that the government may declare a five-day official holiday from March 29 to April 2. If additional leave is granted on Thursday and Friday, the break could extend to nine days, providing Pakistanis with a rare week-long celebration.

The final holiday schedule will be confirmed following the official moon sighting announcement.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1741068879.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025