Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Pakistan likely to enjoy week-long festivities

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 is expected to bring an extended holiday period in Pakistan, with many anticipating a festive break from March 29 to April 6.

As Ramadan draws to a close, the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council has predicted that Eid will likely fall on Monday, March 31. Experts believe the Shawwal crescent will be visible on the evening of March 30, meeting the necessary criteria for moon sighting.

The first three days of Eid, from Monday to Wednesday, align with the preceding weekend, sparking speculation that the government may declare a five-day official holiday from March 29 to April 2. If additional leave is granted on Thursday and Friday, the break could extend to nine days, providing Pakistanis with a rare week-long celebration.

The final holiday schedule will be confirmed following the official moon sighting announcement.