Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Faisal Vawda alleges Rs 60bln corruption in maritime sector

Web Desk
8:01 PM | March 04, 2025
National

Senator Faisal Vawda has claimed to have uncovered evidence of corruption in the maritime sector, alleging the involvement of the Maritime Secretary in covering up a Rs 60 billion misappropriation.

Chairing a Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs meeting, Vawda praised Army Chief Asim Munir for setting a precedent in institutional accountability. He stated that he had compiled 728 pages of evidence over eight months.

Vawda revealed that the Maritime Secretary canceled a Rs 60 billion land transaction, questioning why the office was opened on a Sunday for this purpose.

He vowed to present irrefutable proof, claiming he possessed documents even the FIA had been unable to access.

According to him, in September 2024, 500 acres of Port Qasim land were allocated at Rs 1 million per acre, with 365 acres exchanged for 500 acres, but only 8% of the land was actually allocated.

He further alleged that a defaulter company received undue concessions and misrepresented itself as a foreign entity.

"There can be no out-of-court settlement with a fraudulent company. Why is the board favoring this entity?" Vawda questioned.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1741068879.jpg

