Faizan Rasool shines in Lahore Blues title win in National U-15 Cup

LAHORE - Lahore Blues emerged as the champions of the National U-15 Cup 2025, showcasing their talent and determination throughout the tournament. Among the standout performers was the 13-year-old prodigy, Faizan Rasool, whose exceptional all-round performance not only led his team to victory but also earned him the player of the tournament award. With a total score of 388 runs, including one century and four fifties, Faizan displayed a level of consistency and maturity far beyond his years. His outstanding batting performances were complemented by his impressive bowling, where he claimed 7 wickets, further cementing his reputation as a top-tier all-rounder. Faizan’s exceptional skills on both fronts made him the number 1 all-rounder of the tournament, securing him the coveted player of the tournament accolade. Faizan is talented student of Model Town Cricket Academy. Under the guidance of President Nawab Mansoor Hayat and Coach Farhan Masood Khan, Faizan, along with other promising players from the academy, has been making significant strides on the national junior circuit.

His rise is a proof to the academy’s dedication to nurturing young talent and preparing them for the future of Pakistani cricket.

Lahore Blues’ victory in the 2025 National U-15 Cup adds another chapter to their storied success, with Faizan Rasool’s standout performance at the heart of it all. As Faizan continues to develop, his journey will be one to watch, and his success serves as a reminder of the bright future ahead for Pakistan’s young cricketers.

With strong mentorship, a wealth of emerging talent, and a platform like the National U-15 Cup, Pakistan’s cricketing future looks more promising than ever. And with Faizan Rasool leading the way, the nation can be confident in the rise of future cricketing stars.