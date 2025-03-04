Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Federal government marks first successful year under PM Shehbaz Sharif

Federal government marks first successful year under PM Shehbaz Sharif
Web Desk
10:24 AM | March 04, 2025
National

The federal government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is set to mark the completion of its first successful year with a special cabinet meeting today. The meeting will review the performance of the government over the past year and highlight key achievements.

During the session, the Prime Minister and cabinet members will present a comprehensive report on their progress, covering sectors such as finance, energy, and information technology. Relevant ministers will share detailed performance reviews of their respective departments.

To ensure transparency and public engagement, representatives from various sectors, including business communities, chambers of commerce, women, students, and other citizens, have been invited to attend. The session aims to provide insights into the government’s initiatives and future plans.

PM Shehbaz Sharif is also expected to address the gathering, outlining the government’s achievements and vision for the future.

The event will be broadcast live on Pakistan Television (PTV), allowing the public to witness the proceedings firsthand.

Web Desk

National

