Fire in Karachi warehouse doused after eight-hour battle

A massive fire that erupted in a warehouse in Karachi’s Nazimabad area was finally brought under control after eight hours of intense firefighting efforts.

According to rescue officials, the blaze broke out in the basement godown of a food delivery company near Eidgah Ground. The fire spread rapidly, engulfing the entire building and producing thick smoke that made firefighting operations challenging.

At least 10 fire brigade vehicles and multiple rescue teams responded to the emergency, working tirelessly to douse the flames. Despite the difficulties posed by heavy smoke accumulation, the teams managed to contain the fire after hours of effort.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. However, the warehouse sustained significant damage, with goods worth millions of rupees reduced to ashes. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Authorities are investigating the incident to assess the extent of the damage and identify potential safety lapses.