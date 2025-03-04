‘Four Paws’ team rescues severely-wounded Asian bear

ISLAMABAD - The first day of the holy month of Ramazan brought much-awaited relief for a 7-year-old Asian bear who was kept in illegal captivity and used for baiting (fighting with trained dogs) in Punjab’s city Jauharabad (Khushab) and shifting to Islamabad. According to details, the rapid response team from global animal welfare organization FOUR PAWS, under the lead of Dr Amir Khalil (a well-known name now in Pakistan in animal rescue) launched a prompt rescue and relocation mission on the request of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) and the Punjab Wildlife Department and relocated the poor creature to Islamabad’s animal rescue centre. The male bear named ‘Rocky’ by the team was earlier confiscated by the authorities from illegal private custody after he had been subjected to severe abuse as a baiting bear. He was abused in 35 fights so far it was informed and his condition was pretty bad—severely injured with several bleeding wounds on his face and back. Giving a background of the mission, the FOUR PAWS spokesperson said they were requested by the IMWB to support with the relocation of the bear after he had been confiscated by the authorities on 27 February, 2025. “We are happy Rocky is now safe and all set for a peaceful retired life. We shall keep him in a separate cage and observe its behaviour before integrating it with other rescued bears within the rescue centre,” said Dr Amir. According to Dr Khalil, since Rocky has been mistreated and he knew nothing except fighting it would not be wise to let the animal socialize with other rescue bears. It will take some time to normalize and calm down the bear and then at an appropriate time, we shall allow it to mix with other bears, he said. Amir Khalil was all praise for the Punjab Wildlife Department and the IWMB for taking up the issue promptly as soon as it came to their notice. FOUR PAWS’ team members Pia Einheimler, Hristo Vladeve and their local associate Owais Awan Advocate were all visibly relieved at having the task accomplished. They also praised In-Charge Resscure Centre, of the IWMB Sana Raja and her team for extending all support to make this mission successful.

As mark of gratitude to the FOUR PAWS team, Coordinator to PM on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam accompanied by Chairperson of the IWMB, Aisha Humaira also visited the team of the FOUR PAWS at the IWMB Animal Rescue Centre and thanked the international vets for promptly responding to their call.