Gender Disparity in Employment

According to the Pakistan Public Administration Research Centre, only 50,000 of the 1.2 million federal government employees are women. This stark reality reflects the discrimination women face in the job market. Women comprise half of the country’s population, yet despite a government-mandated 10% quota in the bureaucracy, they make up only 5% of the workforce.

This long-standing issue demands urgent and meticulous action. Time and again, women in Pakistan find themselves under scrutiny, having to struggle much harder than men to achieve prestigious positions. Pakistan was ranked 145th out of 146 countries in the Global Gender Gap Report 2024, a statistic that should be alarming.

The government must address this issue without delay. Ensuring equal opportunities for women is not just a matter of fairness but a necessity for national progress.

SAAD UL HAQ,

Mardan.