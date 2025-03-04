Tuesday, March 04, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Gender Disparity in Employment

March 04, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

According to the Pakistan Public Administration Research Centre, only 50,000 of the 1.2 million federal government employees are women. This stark reality reflects the discrimination women face in the job market. Women comprise half of the country’s population, yet despite a government-mandated 10% quota in the bureaucracy, they make up only 5% of the workforce.

This long-standing issue demands urgent and meticulous action. Time and again, women in Pakistan find themselves under scrutiny, having to struggle much harder than men to achieve prestigious positions. Pakistan was ranked 145th out of 146 countries in the Global Gender Gap Report 2024, a statistic that should be alarming.

The government must address this issue without delay. Ensuring equal opportunities for women is not just a matter of fairness but a necessity for national progress.

SAAD UL HAQ,

Oscar Worthy

Mardan.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1740988969.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025