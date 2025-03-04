Gold prices increase by Rs1,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs1,500 and was sold at Rs301,500 on Monday against its sale at Rs300,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,286 to Rs258,487 from Rs257,201, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up by Rs1,179 to Rs236,955 from Rs235,776. The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs30 to Rs3,270, whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs26 to Rs2,803. The price of gold in the international market increased by $12 to $2,869 from $2,857, whereas the prices of silver in international market increased by $0.36 to $31.41, the association reported.