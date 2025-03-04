Tuesday, March 04, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Govt taking steps to improve road infrastructure

Staff Reporter
March 04, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Provincial Minister for Communications and Works (C&W) Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bherth said on Monday the Punjab government was undertaking significant steps towards the development of road infrastructure across the province.In a press statement, he said that several large-scale projects were currently underway to improve infrastructure in the province.The C&W Minister emphasized that the work to make the Lahore Ring Road “patch-free” was ongoing, with a concerted effort being made to complete the task swiftly.

Teams from the Communications and Works Department (C&W), the Ring Road Authority, and the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) were working round the clock to ensure that the public had access to the best possible travel facilities, he added.Malik Shoaib Ahmed Bherth also mentioned that efforts were being made to replace the damaged signboards along the Lahore Ring Road with new ones, in order to provide complete guidance to travelers during their journey.

Increased commercial activities strengthen foreign exchange reserves: Kundi

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1741068879.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025