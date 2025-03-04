‘Heartbroken’ Shakira forced to postpone third tour stop over safety concerns

SANTIAGO - Shakira’s streak of bad luck continues as she postpones her concert in Santiago Chile, citing safety concerns over her stage setup. The multi-Grammy-winner was set to perform at Estadio Nacional on March 2, but just hours before showtime, Shakira announced that the concert would not go on as planned. “I am heartbroken that I cannot sing for you today for reasons beyond my control,” she shared in a social media statement written in Spanish. This marks the third postponement on her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour — Shakira’s first tour in seven years. Her February 24 show in Medellín, Colombia, was also delayed due to production issues, while her February 16 performance in Lima, Peru, was cancelled after she was hospitalised with an abdominal condition. In her message to fans, the former The Voice coach assured them she had worked tirelessly to create an unforgettable experience. “You who have been with me for more than 30 years know my professional ethics and how much I strive to always give you the best,” she wrote. The Colombian singer-songwriter explained that her tour features one of the biggest productions in the world, with a stage weighing 62 tons.

However, the ground at Estadio Nacional was deemed unstable. “There are two things I would never compromise: the safety of my team and my fans, and I would never offer you a show below the quality standards you deserve,” she emphasised. Shakira promised to return to Chile soon — possibly even inspecting the setup herself. In the meantime, she’s set to perform in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 7-8.