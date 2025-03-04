Hyderabad district admin fines 50 shopkeepers for overpricing

HYDERABAD - Under the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Zain ul Abideen Memon, assistant commissioners carried out inspections in their respective areas across the district on the second day of the holy month of Ramazan. As a result, a total of 50 shopkeepers were fined 82,100 rupees upon profiteering and charging extra prices for essential goods.

According to a handout issued on Monday, Deputy Commissioner Zain ul Abideen Memon along with assistant commissioner city Babar Saleh Rahpoto and MukhtiarKar Jawad Patoli conducted surprise visits to various markets in the taluka city.

During the visits, 17 shopkeepers were fined 30,000 rupees for charging above the set prices. Additionally, markets in various areas of taluka latifabad were visited, where 13 shopkeepers were fined 24,600 rupees for overpricing.

Meanwhile, in taluka Qasimabad, Assistant Commissioner Hataf Siyal and MukhtiarKar Abdul Aziz Junejo conducted inspections across different areas of the taluka and imposed fines of 15,000 rupees on 12 shopkeepers. AC taluka rural Goher Masroor and MukhtiarKar Majid Spio fined five shopkeepers a total of 5,000 rupees. In addition, the district administration has set up sugar stalls across the district where quality sugar is being sold at rates lower than the market price.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner, daily monitoring of fruit and vegetable auctions in the sabzi mandi is also being carried out by various officials to ensure maximum relief for the public during the holy month of Ramazan.