IFC, Pakistan explore strategies to tackle climate change

ISLAMABAD - A four-member delegation, led by Global Director for Climate at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Jamie Fergusson, met with Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, at her office on Monday to explore ways to strengthen collaboration in tackling climate change challenges in Pakistan.

The meeting focused on deepening cooperation between the IFC and the Ministry of Climate Change, aiming to enhance the capacity of key stakeholders across different sectors in addressing climate-related challenges. The delegation discussed strategies to strengthen Pakistan’s ability to tackle climate change, highlighting the need for continued global support for developing nations. Romina Khurshid Alam and Jamie Fergusson emphasized the importance of forming stronger partnerships to empower environmentalists, researchers, and technical experts in their efforts to combat climate change effectively.

Romina Khurshid Alam stressed the urgent need for easier access to climate financing to help developing countries for mitigating the risks of climate change. She pointed out that despite its minimal contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions, Pakistan remains highly vulnerable to climate related disasters such as floods, droughts, and extreme temperatures. Moreover, she emphasized the need to enable the execution of long-term adaptation and mitigation strategies. By streamlining financial procedures, large scale initiatives aimed at reducing climate impacts on communities and ecosystems could be implemented more effectively.

Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change, Aisha Humera Moriani, highlighted the increasing role of electric vehicles (EVs) in Pakistan’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality. She proposed enhancing collaboration with the EV sector, considering the rising demand for two-wheelers in the country. She stressed that since two-wheelers are widely used in Pakistan then promoting electric alternatives could significantly lower emissions from transportation, improve air quality in cities, and reduce dependency on fossil fuels. Acknowledging the significance of this initiative, the delegation expressed its keen interest in taking further collaborative steps with the EV sector as part of a broader climate action plan. The discussion also included the need to promote sustainable transportation solutions to help lower Pakistan’s carbon footprint. Jamie Fergusson praised Romina Khurshid Alam’s leadership in advocating for Pakistan’s climate priorities, particularly at COP29. Recognizing Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change, he highlighted the necessity of global cooperation in supporting the country’s efforts. He also reaffirmed IFC’s commitment to providing technical expertise and strategic guidance to assist Pakistan in implementing climate resilience and sustainable development projects. The two groups agreed that stronger collaboration between Pakistan and international financial institutions like the IFC is crucial in advancing the country’s climate agenda.

They also mentioned the importance of resource sharing and knowledge exchange in overcoming climate-related challenges, particularly in vulnerable regions. Romina Khurshid Alam reiterated her commitment to enhance ties with the IFC to secure the necessary funding for climate action projects. She also emphasized the need to involve central bodies to ensure that climate solutions are tailored to Pakistan’s specific needs. The meeting ended with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation and supporting Pakistan’s climate resilience efforts in the coming years.