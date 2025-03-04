IHC orders FIR against cops for illegal detention

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered the registration of a case against SP Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), SHO Secretariat, and other accused police officers for allegedly keeping a citizen in illegal detention. A single bench of IHC, comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, heard the petition filed by Muhammad Ali, father of the detainee Ali Muhammad, through Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat. The statement of Ali Muhammad, who was allegedly kept in illegal detention and later recovered, was recorded before the magistrate under Section 164 and presented before the court. His lawyer read the statement during the hearing.

During the proceedings, the DSP legal informed the court that they had not yet received a copy of Ali Muhammad’s statement. Justice Kayani directed the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad police to register a case against the involved officers upon receipt of the court order and arrest all accused officials, including SP CTD.

The DSP legal requested permission to form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT), but Justice Kayani rejected the request, stating that if a matter is understandable, there is no need for multiple investigators. He ordered that the FIR be registered before the next hearing and remarked that investigations cannot proceed without an FIR.

The judge instructed the IG Islamabad police to submit a report on the actions taken in the case by the next hearing and warned that the IG would be summoned if necessary. The court adjourned the hearing until March 11 for further proceedings.