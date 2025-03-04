Tuesday, March 04, 2025
IHC orders to remove Imran Khan’s ex-security In-charge’s name from PCL

Court says that including petitioner’s name in travel ban list is unjustified and illegal

March 04, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered the authorities to remove the name of the former security in-charge of the founder PTI, Umar Sultan, from the Passport Control List.  The court said that including the petitioner’s name in the travel ban list is unjustified and illegal. IHC’s Justice Muhammad Asif issued a written decision approving the application to remove the name of the former security in-charge of the founder PTI, Umar Sultan, from the Passport Control List.  The court wrote in the decision that it is not on record that the petitioner’s name was included in the travel ban list with the approval of the federal government. The petitioner’s fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution were violated by including the name in the Passport Control List.  According to the FIA report, the petitioner’s name is active in the PCL and ECL, which were included by the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports on the recommendation of the AIG. Due to multiple FIRs against the petitioner, the name was recommended to be included in the travel ban list on August 24, 2023.

