Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Imran Khan, Bushra deprived of Sehri and Iftar in jail, claims Barrister Saif

Web Desk
11:16 AM | March 04, 2025
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, has alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, are being denied food for Sehri and Iftar during Ramazan.

In a statement, Barrister Saif claimed that restricting meetings with Imran Khan during the holy month is a deliberate attempt to cause mental and physical distress. He further asserted that both Khan and Bushra Bibi are being forced to observe fasts without having a pre-dawn meal.

Additionally, he alleged that they are being prevented from performing religious rituals, a situation that has sparked widespread public concern. Accusing the government of fearing a single prisoner, he criticized the authorities for imposing restrictions.

Barrister Saif also denounced the ban on meetings as a violation of court orders and demanded contempt of court proceedings against those responsible.

