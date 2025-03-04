Increased commercial activities strengthen foreign exchange reserves: Kundi

Peshawar - A delegation led by Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nilofar Babar from Chitral met with Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House on Monday to discuss the opening of Broghil Pass.

The delegation included Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) District General Secretary Ahmad Ali, along with Muhammad Siddiq and Muhammad Akram. During the meeting, the delegation briefed the Governor on the strategic significance of Broghil Pass, which is located near the Wakhan border. They highlighted that the pass is not only adjacent to Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province but also in close proximity to Tajikistan. The delegation emphasized that opening Broghil Pass could provide a direct and convenient trade route to both Afghanistan and Dushanbe, fostering economic activity in the region.

Governor Kundi acknowledged the importance of trade in economic development, stating that increased commercial activities lead to higher imports and exports, ultimately strengthening foreign exchange reserves. He assured the delegation that the matter would be discussed with the federal government to explore the possibility of opening the trade route. This potential trade link is expected to boost cross-border commerce and contribute to regional economic growth.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth Assembly, led by Chairman Daniyal Piracha, met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi. The delegation included General Secretary Usama Humayun, Chief Minister Youth Assembly Dr Atif Khan, Secretary of Information Nizar Ahmad Jadoon, and other cabinet members. The delegation briefed the Governor on their programmes and highlighted youth-related issues, seeking his guidance.

Governor Kundi assured them of his support, emphasizing the vital role of youth in national development. He stressed the need for awareness about rights and responsibilities and praised the Youth Assembly’s efforts in preparing young leaders.

At the end of the meeting, the delegation presented a souvenir to the Governor as a token of appreciation.