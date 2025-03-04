India storm into Champions Trophy final as Kohli, bowlers shine against Australia

A stellar bowling performance, complemented by a composed half-century from Virat Kohli, powered India to a commanding five-wicket victory over Australia in the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

With this triumph, India secured their third successive final appearance and now await the winner of the second semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand, scheduled to take place in Lahore on Wednesday.

India’s chase got off to a rocky start as top-ranked ODI batter Shubman Gill (8) was bowled by Ben Dwarshuis in the fifth over, with just 30 runs on the board. Skipper Rohit Sharma, who had been the aggressor in the opening stand, followed soon after, trapped lbw by young all-rounder Cooper Connolly—who had earlier dropped him in the second over. Rohit managed a quick 28 off 29 balls, striking three fours and a six.

With two early setbacks, India found stability in a crucial third-wicket partnership between veteran Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, who stitched together 91 runs. Iyer played a composed knock of 45 off 62 deliveries, hitting three boundaries before being undone by Adam Zampa.

Kohli continued to anchor the chase, forging vital partnerships with Axar Patel (27) and KL Rahul (42*). His measured 98-ball 84, featuring five boundaries, laid the foundation for India’s successful pursuit. After Kohli’s departure in the 43rd over, Hardik Pandya (28 off 24) and Rahul ensured there were no further hiccups, adding 34 brisk runs to seal the win. For Australia, Nathan Ellis and Zampa picked up two wickets each, while Dwarshuis and Connolly chipped in with one apiece.

Earlier, Australia opted to bat first and posted a competitive 264 before being bowled out in 49.3 overs, thanks to crucial contributions from Steve Smith and Alex Carey. The two-time champions endured a shaky start as Connolly departed early, falling to Mohammed Shami in the third over with just four runs on the board. Smith then combined with Travis Head to steady the innings, adding 50 runs for the second wicket before Head perished in the ninth over after a brisk 39 off 33 balls, which included five fours and two sixes.

Smith continued to anchor the innings, forging crucial partnerships with Marnus Labuschagne (29) and Josh Inglis (11) before being dismissed in the 37th over. The Australian skipper top-scored with a 96-ball 73, featuring four boundaries and a six.

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Carey stood firm and propelled Australia to a competitive total with a fighting half-century. His 57-ball 61, laced with eight fours and a six, provided much-needed stability before India wrapped up the innings. Shami led India’s bowling attack with figures of 3-48, while Varun Chakravarthy (2-49) and Ravindra Jadeja (2-40) also made key breakthroughs. Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel contributed with a wicket each.

SCORES IN BRIEF

INDIA 267-6 (Kohli 84, Iyer 45, Rahul 42*, Ellis 2-49, Zampa 2-60) beat AUSTRALIA 264 (Smith 73, Carey 61, Shami 3-48, Jadeja 2-40, Varun 2-49) by 5 wickets.