Inflation hits lowest level of 1.5pc in 9 years

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s inflation further dropped to 1.5 percent in February 2025, which is lowest since September 2015.

The inflation measured by consumer price indicator (CPI) was recorded at 1.5 percent in February this year over the corresponding period of the last year. It was 2.4 percent in January this year, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). For the fiscal year 2024-25, the federal government has set an inflation rate target at 12 percent. According to the latest data of PBS, the inflation on a monthly basis decreased by 0.8 percent in February 2025 as compared to an increase of 0.2 in the previous month (January) and no change in February 2024. The CPI inflation urban remained at 1.8 percent on a year-on-year basis in February 2025. Meanwhile, the CPI inflation for rural areas has enhanced by 1.1 percent.

The CPI based inflation recorded at 5.85 percent in eight months (July to February) of the current fiscal year. Meanwhile, an inflation measure by Sensitive Price Index (SPI) has increased by 6.94 percent and Wholesale Price Indicator (WPI) based inflation has surged by 3.25 percent in eight months of the ongoing fiscal year. The inflation remained lower than the projections of the government during the previous month. The ministry of finance has recently projected that inflation is anticipated to remain within the range of 2.0-3.0 percent for February 2025; however, there are prospects of a slight increase to 3.0-4.0 percent by March 2025. In January 2025, the MPC decided to further cut the policy rate by 100 bps to 12 percent, effective from January 28, 2025. Cumulative, policy rate has reduced by 1000 bps since June 2024. The decision is based on inflation outcome in line with expectations, supported by moderate domestic demand conditions and supportive supply-side dynamics.

The break-up of inflation of 1.52 percent showed that food and non-alcoholic beverages prices decreased by 4.15 percent last month. Similarly, health and education charges went up by 14.34 percent and 10.87 percent, respectively. Similarly, prices of utilities (housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel) decreased by 0.57 percent in the last month. Meanwhile, the prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco went up by around 6.67 percent. Prices of clothing and footwear increased by 13.8 percent and furnishing and household equipment maintenance charges 4.46 percent. Recreational charges and those related to culture went up by 8.38 percent in the period under review, while amounts charged by restaurants and hotels by 7.6 percent in February 2025 as compared to the same month last year.

In rural areas, the food items which saw their prices increased included fresh fruits (13.97 percent), sugar (9.73 percent), meat (0.91 percent), condiments and spices (0.57 percent), honey (0.56 percent), beverages (0.51 percent), readymade food (0.5 percent) and milk fresh (0.44 percent). In non-food commodities, prices of following items enhanced cleaning and laundering (2.88 percent), recreation and culture (1.46 percent), major tools & equipments (0.99 percent) and dental services (0.95 percent). In rural areas prices of the following items decreased, including tomatoes (55.57 percent), onions (28.14 percent), potatoes (26.59 percent), fresh vegetables (19.74 percent), eggs (19.65 percent), pulse gram (8.81 percent), besan (5.42 percent), tea (4.87 percent), gram whole (4.48 percent), pulse mash (4.30 percent), chicken (3.25 percent), wheat flour (2.30 percent), pulse masoor (2.22 percent), wheat (1.50 percent) and cooking oil (1.08 percent). In urban areas, prices of following commodities increased including fresh fruits (14.99 percent), sugar (9.35 percent), butter (5.61 percent), condiments and spices (1.59 percent), bakery and confectionary (1.19 percent), beverages (1.16 percent), honey (1.12 percent), vegetable ghee (0.66 percent), meat (0.46 percent), rice (0.39 percent), cooking oil (0.35 percent), readymade food (0.33 percent), beans (0.21 percent) and milk powder (0.03 percent).