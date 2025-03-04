Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Ishaq Dar says government’s economic recovery efforts facing resistance

Web Desk
4:16 PM | March 04, 2025
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated on Tuesday that certain elements are struggling to accept the government's efforts to steer the economy away from default.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) building in Islamabad, Dar emphasized the need for youth to contribute to economic growth and highlighted ongoing reforms in corporate law. He noted that the Corporate Law Authority had been made autonomous to strengthen governance.

Addressing concerns about business uncertainty, he said that while many in the business community had considered relocating, the integration of all stock markets had revitalized the Pakistan Stock Exchange, pushing it to new highs.

Dar credited the PDM government with preventing economic collapse and claimed that the economy was now on a stable trajectory, similar to the period between 2013 and 2017 when economic stability was achieved.

He stressed the importance of reducing external debt and moving towards economic self-reliance, asserting that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts had pulled Pakistan back from the brink of default.

“We have stabilized the economy, but some elements refuse to accept this progress. They want to see Pakistan in default,” he said, adding that Pakistan had successfully hosted an SCO event after 27 years and would not face diplomatic isolation again.

Web Desk

Newsletter Subscription

