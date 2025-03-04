Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Islamabad court rejects bail pleas of 22 PTI workers

Web Desk
1:48 PM | March 04, 2025
The District and Sessions Court Islamabad has rejected the bail applications of 22 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers arrested in connection with the November 26 protest case.

Judicial Magistrate Shahzad Gondal announced the verdict on Tuesday after reserving it following arguments from both sides.

The decision pertains to post-arrest bail pleas of the detained PTI workers, who remain in judicial custody. A case against them was registered at Ramna Police Station for their alleged involvement in the protest.

