Jhelum police arrest 105 criminals in February

Gujar khan - Jhelum Police, under the command of District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Aziz Sindhu, remained actively engaged in maintaining law and order throughout February, focusing on serious crimes such as murder, theft, robbery, and drug-related offenses.

During the month, police arrested 11 criminal gangs, recovering stolen property worth Rs. 5.477 million, along with 10 motorcycles, illegal weapons, and ammunition. A total of 30 suspects were taken into custody. In cases of heinous crimes, six murder cases were registered, leading to the arrest of 11 suspects. Two rape cases were reported, with one suspect arrested, while three gang rape cases resulted in six arrests. Additionally, five child abuse cases were filed, and five suspects were apprehended.

Jhelum Police intensified efforts to apprehend proclaimed offenders, arresting 105 wanted criminals, including 19 from Category-A and 59 from Category-B. Additionally, 27 court fugitives were taken into custody. In a major crackdown on narcotics, police registered 33 cases, arresting 34 suspects and confiscating 26.35 kg of hashish, 3.542 kg of heroin, 6.633 kg of crystal meth (Ice), and 300 bottles of liquor.

Authorities also registered 40 cases related to illegal arms possession, arresting 41 individuals and seizing 52 pistols, six Kalashnikovs, four rifles, and 501 bullets. Action was taken against violations of the kite-flying ban, leading to seven arrests and the confiscation of 202 kites and four spools of string.

Jhelum Police Service Centers facilitated 9,815 citizens in various matters, while traffic authorities issued 5,059 challans, collecting Rs. 5,495,700 in fines. DPO Tariq Aziz conducted 23 open forums (Khuli Kacheris) at various police stations and offices, addressing public grievances and issuing on-the-spot directives. Jhelum Police continues to focus on crime prevention, public safety, and community engagement.