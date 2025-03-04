KP CS reviews financial position, highlights revenue growth

Peshawar - Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, chaired a high-level review meeting of the Finance Department to assess the province’s financial position.

The session, attended by the Secretary of Finance and senior officials, focused on budget planning, fund allocations and expenditure across key sectors. During the meeting, officials briefed the Chief Secretary on allocations and spending for key projects and flagship initiatives. Discussions also covered salary and pension projections, as well as the overall fiscal outlook.

Emphasizing the need for early preparations for the upcoming budget, the Chief Secretary directed all secretaries to closely analyze financial requirements in their respective sectors. A roadmap for governance and fiscal management reforms was also presented, underscoring the importance of transparency, digitization, and process automation. It was revealed that a two-year rotation policy would be enforced to enhance transparency in financial matters.

Officials highlighted several significant financial milestones, including the implementation of over 50 revenue measures in the finance bill, leading to a Rs14 billion revenue increase—a 50 percent rise compared to the previous year. Similarly, 90.7 percent of revenue targets were achieved in the first half of FY25, significantly surpassing last year’s 66 percent performance.

There was also a 200 percent increase in royalty on minerals, with expectations of further doubling. Rs100 billion is projected from provincial own-source revenue. The meeting was informed that there was a 35 percent increase in released development funds compared to the previous year, and Rs5.4 billion was generated in royalties from mines and minerals.

The review underscored the government’s commitment to sound financial management, ensuring efficient resource allocation for the province’s development. The meeting also reaffirmed efforts to strengthen fiscal governance through data-driven policies and structural reforms.