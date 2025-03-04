KP govt initiated 625 welfare projects within a year: Saif

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, has stated that the performance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is not merely a showcase of pictures like those of Maryam Nawaz.

While Maryam Nawaz has released 150 photographs, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has issued a performance report featuring 625 development projects. He remarked that Maryam Nawaz considers publishing her pictures in newspapers an achievement, whereas the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has compiled its one-year performance into a book, highlighting 25 major projects across 25 different sectors.

Barrister Saif added that under the leadership of Ali Amin Gandapur, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has initiated 625 public welfare projects within a year. He urged Maryam Nawaz to move beyond personal publicity and focus on public welfare, like the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He emphasized that this is the fundamental difference between a leader chosen through Form 45 and one chosen through Form 47.

He concluded by saying that Ali Amin Gandapur is genuinely serving the people.