Tuesday, March 04, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

LDA seals another 90 properties

Staff Reporter
March 04, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed another 90 properties during its ongoing daily operation against illegal commercial buildings cross the city. As part of the crackdown, 90 properties were sealed in different areas, including Gulberg, Faisal Town, Shadman, Shah Jamal, Gulshan Ravi, Shadbagh, and Sabzazar.In Gulberg and Faisal Town, LDA teams sealed 27 properties due to illegal commercial use and non-payment of commercial fees.During the recovery operation in Sabzazar, 33 properties

were sealed while in Shadman, Shah Jamal, Gulshan Ravi, and Shadbagh, another 30 properties were sealed.The sealed properties include private schools, restaurants, workshops, food points, shops,

and offices.The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad Uz Zaman.According to DG LDA, the crackdown on illegal commercial properties and defaulters of commercial fees will continue without any discrimination.

KP CS reviews financial position, highlights revenue growth

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1741068879.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025