‘Modern IT park to be established in Multan soon’

MULTAN  -  Pakistan Peoples Party MNA Syed Ali Qasim Gilani has said that the establishment of an IT park and a sports complex in Multan is one of his top priorities.

He said that a sports complex has already been established on Matital Road in Multan, while consultations are ongoing with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the National Information Technology Board regarding an IT park. He expressed these views during a special meeting with Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President Mian Bakhtawar Tanvir Sheikh during his visit to the MCCI here.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto has an excellent vision for the promotion of IT in the country, and the announcement of the establishment of an IT park in Multan is expected soon. Rana Iqbal Siraj, a member of the Provincial Assembly, assured full cooperation for the establishment of the IT park.

During the meeting, Mian Bakhtawar Tanvir briefed Ali Kasim Gilani in length about the establishment of a modern IT park in Multan, similar to Lahore’s Arfa Karim Tower. He stated that Multan has a large number of freelancers and young IT professionals who are compelled to move to Lahore and Islamabad due to the lack of proper facilities. The establishment of an IT park will not only provide these young people with modern facilities but will also offer IT companies access to skilled human resources, he added.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Asim Saeed, Convener of the Multan Chamber’s IT Committee, Khawaja Muhammad Usman, Convener of the Media Committee, Khawaja Momuhammad Hussain, Convener of the Government Liaison Committee,  and others.

The MCCI president emphasized the importance and need for the establishment of the IT park, stating that the promotion of IT is essential for the stability of Pakistan’s economy. In particular, e-commerce and e-employment can provide global opportunities for the youth. He added that modern technology is needed in various industries in South Punjab, including agriculture, textiles, food, leather, and confectionery, and the IT park could fulfill this need.

Sheikh Asim Saeed, Convener of the IT Committee, mentioned that a successful IT roundtable conference had recently been organized under the platform of the Multan Chamber, where IT companies from South Punjab participated enthusiastically and expressed full cooperation for the establishment of the IT park.

In the end, Mr Bakhtawar  appreciated the efforts of Kasim Gilani and his family for the development of Multan, particularly for the establishment of the IT park, and assured full cooperation on behalf of the Multan Chamber.

