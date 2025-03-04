Multan Commissioner inspects public service projects

MULTAN - Commissioner Amir Karim Khan visited various key locations in the city to inspect the progress of ongoing construction and upgradation work at major intersections on Monday .

During the inspection, the commissioner give instructions about completing the upgradation work within the stipulated time. He directed the departments to expedite construction efforts and ensure that all improvements meet international standards. He said that upgraded intersections will be a valuable gift to the people of Multan, facilitating smoother traffic movement and improving overall urban aesthetics. He highlighted that the modernization of roads and intersections is essential for the city’s long-term development. These improvements will not only enhance mobility but also contribute to the city’s overall progress, he added.