NFSR Ministry, ICCBS KU sign agreement

KARACHI - The Federal Ministry of National Food Security & Research (NFSR) and the H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry, a part of the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) at the University of Karachi, signed an agreement on Monday to upgrade and operate the Central Plant Quarantine Laboratory (CPQL) and the Federal Pesticide Testing & Reference Laboratory (FPTRL) at the Department of Plant Protection (DPP). This agreement follows an earlier one signed between the two parties in the presence of Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, on January 7, 2025. Under the new agreement, the Federal ministry will provide Rs 400 million to the ICCBS at the University of Karachi, said a spokesperson of ICCBS on Monday. Director General, Department of Plant Protection, Tahir Abbas, and Prof. Dr. M. Raza Shah, Director of ICCBS, University of Karachi, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions during a meeting held at the H.E.J. Research Institute. The meeting was also attended by Prof. Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman, Professor Emeritus and former Federal Minister for Science and Technology; Senior Advisor Prof. Dr. Shahid Mansoor; Prof. Dr. Syed Ghulam Musharraf; Dr. Shakil Ahmed; and other officials.

Prof. Raza Shah briefed the Director General of the Department of Plant Protection on the achievements and infrastructure of the International Center.

He expressed gratitude to the Federal Ministry for placing its confidence in the professional legacy of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences at KU by providing funds to upgrade and operate the CPQL and FPTRL at DPP.

He rated the International Center as one of the finest institutions in the world, with several state-of-the-art research buildings. Among them, the Center for Bioequivalence Studies and Clinical Research (CBSCR), a component of the Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research, stands out.

He said that CBSCR houses the country’s first clinical trial facility, capable of conducting clinical studies under international standards. Director General DPP Tahir Abbas expressed his satisfaction with the agreement signed between the two institutions, stating that this cooperation would ensure the proper functionalization of CPQL and FPTRL at the DPP. Prof Atta-ur-Rahman also briefed the Director General on the ongoing research and academic activities at ICCBS.

According to the agreement, the Director ICCBS and Director General DPP will be the focal persons for ICCBS and the Federal Government, respectively, to administer, execute, and coordinate all the activities under the agreement. A Technical Evaluation Committee will be constituted to monitor of overall progress of the projects.