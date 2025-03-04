NHA extends e-bids deadline for toll plaza contracts

ISLAMABAD - The National Highway Authority (NHA) has extended the submission deadline for e-bids regarding the management and operation of 13 toll plazas along national highways. According to an NHA spokesman, the new submission date is now March 5, 2025. The contracts include responsibilities such as toll collection, maintenance, and operational management at strategic locations. Any individual or company with a National Tax Number (NTN) is eligible to apply for the e-bidding process, as NHA aims to ensure broad participation. To raise awareness, NHA teams are visiting the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) to encourage participation.

The toll plazas are located on key national highways, including N-5, N-55, and M-8, with significant locations in Qazi Ahmed, Ghotki, Lahore, and Larkana.

Originally advertised in February 2025, interested parties must now submit their bids through the e-bidding platform by the revised deadline. For assistance with the bidding process, including technical support for uploading bids, NHA has provided contact numbers.