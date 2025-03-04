OGDCL to host Pak Minerals Investment Forum

ISLAMABAD - Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) will host the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 (PMIF25) on April 8-9, in collaboration with the government and strategic partners.

The forum will serve as a platform for global stakeholders to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan’s minerals sector, said an OGDCL spokesperson. Under the patronage of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), the event aims to showcase the country’s untapped mineral wealth. Key partners include Barrick, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL), Pakistan Minerals Private Limited (PMPL), Frontier Works Organization (FWO), Mari Energies, and Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC).

The federal government will also unveil Pakistan’s National Minerals Harmonisation Framework 2025 to attract investment in the sector. The event will bring together government officials, investors, corporations, policymakers, diplomats, financial organizations, and industry experts to discuss largescale mining potential and sustainable resource development.

With minerals like copper, gold, lithium, and rare earth elements, Pakistan is positioning itself as a key player in the global mining industry. PMIF25 will facilitate discussions on infrastructure development and technological advancements in mining. As global demand for minerals rises, the forum aims to drive strategic partnerships and establish Pakistan as a major mining destination.