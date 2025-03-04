Oscar Worthy

No Other Land, a documentary about the unlikely alliance between a Palestinian activist and an Israeli journalist as they document the struggles of those living under occupation in the West Bank, won the Oscar for Best Documentary on Sunday. While the award may do little in tangible terms for the people of the West Bank and Gaza, it signifies a growing recognition that the suffering of Palestinians is an issue that must be acknowledged. Films, documentaries, and stories that bring this reality to the forefront deserve to be celebrated and amplified, as they help counter the decades of propaganda pushed by the Zionist government of Israel and its Western allies—particularly in the media, news industry, and Hollywood. The influence of Zionism in these fields has long suppressed narratives that challenge the official Israeli stance.

Last year, The Zone of Interest won the Oscar for Best International Feature for its portrayal of a German officer’s life next to the Auschwitz extermination camp. Zionist media hailed the film as reinforcing Israel’s narrative. However, when its filmmakers drew parallels between the suffering of Auschwitz’s Jewish prisoners and the treatment of Gaza’s Muslim inhabitants, they were swiftly ostracised by many in Hollywood. Major news organisations refused to publish their remarks, and the official Oscars YouTube channel even declined to upload the acceptance speech. Similarly, the BBC—one of the most egregious enablers of Israeli propaganda—recently pulled the documentary How to Survive a War Zone after Israeli government pressure, demonstrating just how much control Israel exerts over international media. Even celebrated filmmakers and established news organisations are not immune to this suppression.

This Oscar victory underscores the crucial role of film, art, and cultural influence in the fight against misinformation and the pursuit of justice. In the battle for truth, such recognition serves as a reminder that storytelling remains one of the most powerful tools in the struggle for Palestinian freedom.