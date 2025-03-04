Overpriced Goods

As Ramzan begins and people across the country flood the markets to buy food for Sehri and Iftari, Pakistan once again witnesses a familiar yet deeply unethical practice: the unjust overpricing and hoarding of essential food items. Every year, traders exploit the surge in demand to drive up prices, taking advantage of those who wish to observe fasting. This is particularly troubling, not only because hoarding and price gouging are immoral acts in themselves, but also because they occur during a time meant for communal unity and religious devotion.

It is imperative that the government cracks down on such exploitative practices and ensures that food prices remain stable for the vast majority observing this sacred month. The urgency of this issue is further underscored by Pakistan’s Consumer Price Index inflation rate, which dropped to a nine-year low of 1.51% year-on-year in February—suggesting that prices should, in theory, remain low. Yet, from Swat to Karachi, frustrated citizens report that shopkeepers, butchers, and vegetable vendors have disregarded government price regulations set for the first day of Ramzan.

In some places, such as Islamabad, authorities have taken action—sealing two supermarkets in the Defence Housing Society and arresting 51 vendors for price gouging. However, this crackdown has been largely limited to affluent areas of the capital, leaving the rest of the country without similar protection. The government must ensure that these efforts extend nationwide, safeguarding consumers from exploitation. It is hoped that authorities will uphold the rights of the people, enforcing price controls more broadly so that this holy month is not marred by unethical profiteering—a goal that aligns with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s stated commitment to curbing inflation and protecting citizens.