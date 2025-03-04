PAC summons Finance Secretary, rejects absence over IMF engagements

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has directed the Finance Secretary to appear before the committee today (Tuesday) or tomorrow, dismissing an explanation citing engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team.

During a session chaired by Junaid Akbar, the PAC reviewed audit paras related to the Economic Affairs Division and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Senior Finance Ministry officials attributed the secretary’s absence to ongoing discussions with the IMF, but Chairman Akbar rejected the justification, stressing the need for immediate attendance.

Committee member Omar Ayub criticized the Economic Affairs Division’s handling of the budgeting process, calling for more effective management.

Further discussions on audit paras related to the Finance Ministry have been scheduled for March 18.

Additionally, the committee questioned the Auditor General of Pakistan regarding repeated inaccuracies in budget estimates. The Auditor General pointed to inadequate budget preparation by institutions as a key issue.