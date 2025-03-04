Pakistan announces squads for New Zealand tour: Babar, Rizwan excluded from T20Is

Pakistan has unveiled its squads for the upcoming tour of New Zealand, with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan left out of the T20I team.

Head coach Aqib Javed, speaking at a press conference at Gaddafi Stadium, confirmed that Rizwan has also been removed as T20I captain.

Salman Ali Agha has been appointed as the new T20I captain, with Shadab Khan as vice-captain, for the five-match series from March 16-26. Rizwan will continue as ODI captain, with Salman as his deputy for the three ODIs from March 29 to April 5.

The leadership change aims to prepare for the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 and ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Salman previously led Pakistan to a 2-1 T20I series win against Zimbabwe last year.

In the T20I squad, there are three uncapped players – Abdul Samad, Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Ali – while Akif Javed and Mohammad Ali the two players who have yet to debut in ODIs. The four players have been rewarded for their impressive performances in the Champions One-Day and T20 Cups.

In the Champions T20 Cup, Abdul Samad scored 115 runs at a strike-rate of 166.67 after aggregating 145 runs at a strike-rate of 122.88 in the Champions One-Day Cup. Likewise, Hasan Nawaz had a staller Champions T20 Cup, finishing as the second leading run-getter with 312 runs at a strike-rate of 142.47.

Mohammad Ali with 22 wickets was the leading wicket-taker in Champions T20 Cup, while he took three wickets in the Champions One-Day Cup.

Akif Javed has been selected in the ODI side after his seven wickets in five Champions One-Day Cup matches, while he took 15 wickets in the Champions T20 Cup.

Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub were not considered due to injuries. Fakhar sustained a muscle sprain during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener, while Saim is recovering from an ankle fracture. Both are expected to return for the PSL 10 in April.

Aqib Javed remains interim head coach beyond the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as the search for a permanent coach continues. Mohammad Yousuf has been named batting coach.

Pakistan Squads for New Zealand Tour

T20I Squad:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan.

ODI Squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir. A wicketkeeper-batter will be added after the T20I series.

New Zealand Tour Schedule

16 Mar – first T20I, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

18 Mar – second T20I, University Oval, Dunedin

21 Mar – third T20I, Eden Park, Auckland

23 Mar – fourth T20I, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

26 Mar – fifth T20I, Sky Stadium, Wellington

29 Mar – first ODI, McLean Park, Napier

2 Apr – second ODI, Seddon Park, Hamilton

5 Apr – third ODI, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui