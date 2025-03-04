Pakistan assures int’l development partners of transparent IPP negotiations, power sector reforms

Leghari informs participants about various reforms undertaken by the Power Division which include transition from Take or Pay to Take and Pay, elimination of furnace oil based plants, conversion of imported coal to local coal.

Islamabad - Pakistan told international development partners on Monday that negotiations with IPPs are free, fair, and transparent, with the option to walk away or resort to arbitration and forensic audit. This was told by Federal Power Minister Awais Leghari in a detailed session with Power Sector International Development Partners on Power Sector Reforms and its way forward.

The development partners were led by Country Director World Bank Mr Najy Benhassineand and included representatives from IMF, ADB, IFC, KFW, German Embassy, FCOD, UNDP and AIIB. The federal minister apprised the participants about the reforms that the Power Division has undertaken to bring in efficiency and discipline with targets to bring the electricity prices to more competitive and affordable for all consumers in general and industry in particular.

The minister while underscoring the importance of efforts to rationalise tariff of electricity for the economy of the country, assured the participants that all negotiations with IPPs are being held in a free fair and transparent manner with right to walk away from these negotiations or resort to arbitration or opt for forensic audit as per the terms of their agreements. He said that the government is taking all steps to engage all its development partners and in this regard has adopted an inclusive approach in policy formulation and execution process.

He said that due to sheer maintenance of transparency, the government has been able to cut around 7,000 MW from IGCEP from a total committed 17,000 MW thus saving a huge amount of money in terms of expensive power. Awais Leghari informed the participants about various reforms undertaken by the Power Division which include transition from Take or Pay to Take and Pay, elimination of furnace oil based plants, conversion of imported coal to local coal. He said that extensive and detailed study of power generation is being made which reveals that we have not adopted least cost policy in past but now it will be least cost.

He also apprised about the removal of transmission constraints by construction of Matriari Moro RYK lines, Ghazi Barotha FSD lines, Reactive Power Compensation Devices, Battery Storage system. He further informed about the process of splitting of NTDC in Energy Infrastructure and Development Company and National Grid Company, provision of electricity to SEZs by developing regulatory and contractual framework, SLAs with industries with Captive Generation, installing AMI and APMS assets protection management system on 100 percent feeders. About elimination of circular debt, the minister informed that the government wants to give clear visibility to finish it in next five to eight years. Elimination of electricity duties, rationalisation of subsidies is yet another step toward rationalisation of electricity tariff. He said that rationalisation of net metering is also on the cards which is adding 150 billion rupees burden for rest of the consumers.

He informed the participants that Inducing incremental demand through marginal pricing, long term packages need for long term planning are need of the hour since surplus power is not being used by anyone adding capacity charges. He also apprised the participants about the wholesale market for electricity by adding that we have decided that the government is not going to buy any further power. The minister also apprised the participant about the privatisation of DISCOs, improving governance of DISCOs Boards, and reforms at Power Planning and Management Company. The participants appreciated the reforms initiated by the Power Division and assured their support in the process.